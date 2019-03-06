NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience – Get yours today!

Deal Highlights of the NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience Card

New Orleans is famous for its craft cocktails.

For a limited time, WGNO and NOLA38 are offering great savings with the NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience Card!

Valued at $175 , you get two specialty drinks at each of the eight different locations listed below for only $59 .

Participating Bars/Locations:

Bayou Bar

2031 St. Charles Ave, New Orleans LA 70130 (located in the Pontchartrain Hotel)

The Bayou Bar in the classic Pontchartrain Hotel, “the Grand Dame of New Orleans” is where the New Orleans Saints franchise was christened In 1966. The Bayou Bar offers a casual tavern-style ambiance. Once a drinking den for both Sinatra and Capote, Bayou Bar honors its past with a robust whiskey list which is celebrated weekly at Whiskey Wednesdays. On the weekends the rollicking Steinway piano plays and every day we offer up great bar food, including the legendary 1&1 Burger and Mile High Pie.

Copper Vine

1001 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112

Copper Vine Wine Pus is delightfully Southern. Relax with wine and dine at the gastropub in the midst of New Orleans’ bustling downtown business district. A place where you can still feel historic New Orleans charm in our walls while you move about our modern and cozy space. Whether you’re enjoying a happy hour in our intimate courtyard or celebrating like family on our expansive balcony, our light-hearted atmosphere cultivates our culture of entertainment.

At Copper Vine, we are here to lift your spirits and leave a lasting impression of comfort and satisfaction with you. With sincerity and excitement, we welcome our guests to our table where charisma, consideration and great stories are always on tap. Savor the food, tease your palate and have a glass with us.

Hippie Kitchen

3741 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson LA 70121

Eating healthy is a great way to treat your body well, and it’s easy to do at Hippie Kitchen, our locally owned and operated restaurant and full-service catering company in Jefferson, LA. We specialize in farm to table cuisine highlighting organic, regionally sourced ingredients. We invite our guests in the New Orleans area to experience good food at a reasonable price. Try our handcrafted coffee drinks, juices, tonics, and coolers! Whether you want a relaxing dinner for a special occasion or you need an impressive spread for a corporate meeting, we’re ready to provide you with thoughtfully crafted, fresh local meals. You’ll feel fantastic after enjoying nutritious, seasonal food in a positive, uplifting community atmosphere.

Revel Café and Bar

133 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Revel Café and Bar is the MidCity gastro lounge with bartender, Chris McMillian crafting fresh ingredient classic cocktails and Chef Chris DeBarr whipping up fresh and never boring culinary flavor explosions. Freshness and friendly service is our motto. Chris McMillian is a co-founder of The Museum of the American Cocktail. Imbibe Magazine mentioned McMillian as one of the top 25 most influential cocktail personalities of the last century. As a cocktail historian, McMillian is known for telling stories or reciting drink-themed poetry while making drinks. McMillian has been mentioned in many magazines such as the New York Times and Wall Street Journal and has been a public speaker at institutions such as the Smithsonian.

Sala

124 Lake Marina Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124

Sala is a new lounge and restaurant located in West End. Our focus is on great cocktails and wine paired with delicious shareable small plates and entrées. Make yourself at home in a stylish comfortable atmosphere and enjoy the moment with friends and family.

Sala is the newest addition to the Riccobono family of establishments, including Peppermill, Riccobono’s Panola St. Café, and Café Navarre. Now serving lunch, dinner, and weekend breakfast!

Victory

339 Baronne St, New Orleans LA 70112

Daniel Victory has been lauded as a pioneer of the New Orleans “craft cocktail” emergence and is considered one of the most engaging ambassadors of the Crescent City. His dedication to preserving the artistry and sophistication of classic cocktail creation, as well as the ambiance and high standard of service set forth by many generations’ old bartenders, sets Daniel Victory apart from the rest. His newest venture, Victory, has done just that and set the standard for premier locales in New Orleans.

Vintage Rock Club

1007 Poydras St, New Orleans LA 70112

Vintage Rock Club is a throwback club and video music experience that brings your vintage favorites to the big screen. Dance to the ‘best of the decades’ with a cocktail in hand while watching throwback music videos, concert footage and the most memorable movie clips on our 185” video wall and large-screen TVs.

Wayfare

4510 Freret St, New Orleans LA 70115

At Wayfare, we follow a simple rule: Make interesting and delicious food in-house, using only the freshest ingredients. All of our sandwiches, salads, entrées, soups, cocktails and bar fare demonstrate our goal to make cuisine that both satisfies and inspires.

NOLA Craft Cocktail Restrictions

Must be 21 or older to purchase a Nola Craft Cocktail Card.

Cocktails poured at discretion of the bar/location.

Valid for two cocktails at each location.

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

User is responsible for any cover charge.

Must mention card when ordering.

Limit 1 card per household.

Does not include gratuity.

Card has No Cash Value.

Card will expire on 03/31/2020.

Other Restrictions may apply.

Offer subject to change without notice.

Purchase Agreement