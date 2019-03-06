No rain on these parades! Mardi Gras memories to last a lifetime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Rain in the forecast.

Clouds in the sky.

But the first three Mardi Gras parades of Sunday rolled through the streets of New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has the best view of all.

It's from downtown and from Gallier Hall.

The parades rolling are from the Krewe of Okeanos, the Krewe of Mid-City and the Krewe of Thoth.

Rain and chilly weather were hanging out for most of the big Mardi Gras weekend in New Orleans.

But the party went on.

Parade times were moved up to accommodate.

And for the three Sunday parades, bands did not march, unfortunately.

But the floats and the riders rose to the occasion.

And so did the crowds!