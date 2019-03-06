× JPSO: 3 dead and 2 critically injured inside Terrytown Apartment

TERRYTOWN, LA.- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a triple homicide at an apartment in the 900 block of Monterey Court West.

Investigators say that 2 other victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one of the deceased is a child.

Deputies would not elaborate on how the victims were injured or killed or whether or not the person responsible is at large.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson says that Deputies got a call around 7 a.m. asking for medical assistance.

When they arrived on the scene, the found the five victims.

WGNO has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest on this developing story.