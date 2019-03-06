Happy Birthday Shaq! Watch Shaquille O’Neal play basketball with ‘Wild Bill’s’ head!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Happy Birthday Shaq!

You're 47 on March 6.

And you've never looked better.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood bumped into the big guy in New Orleans when Shaq came to town to open the new Microsoft Store at Lakeside Shopping Center.

Shaq and Wild Bill don't miss a beat.

Shaq steps up to the line to use Wild Bill's head, yes his head as a basketball!

And Wild Bill gets a lesson from Shaq in how to do what Shaq has created and now calls "Shaqtin' A Fool".

And Shaq lets it be known that when he's in New Orleans, there's only one place he gets his news and that is, of course, WGNO News with a Twist.

Shaquille O’Neal won three consecutive NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and a fourth with the Miami Heat. A 15 time All-Star, and 1992-93 Rookie of the Year, Shaq was also thrice honored as Finals MVP.

He also had a burgeoning film and music career, starring as the titular genie in Kazaam and superhero John Henry Irons, who fought crime as Steel. While O’Neal’s four rap albums were met with critical scorn, they were bona fide hits: 1993’s Shaq Diesal was eventually certified platinum, and his sophomore follow-up, Shaq Fu: Da Return went gold.

O’Neal’s rap career included collaborations with hip-hop legends RZA, Method Man, The Notorious B.I.G., Nate Dogg, Common, and Black Thought.

Fellow inductees to the hall of fame include former Houston Rocket Yao Ming and Philadelphia 76er Allen Iverson.

O’Neal owns a home in South Louisiana and is known to visit the area often.