Get the Skinny: #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge + Big Easy Bucha’s Melon Magic Fauxjito!

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, and whether we’re Catholic or not, many of us give up something for Lent – and that “something” is often alcohol. So here’s the #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge: Use this time for a self-experiment to see what’s really happening inside of your body during this detox. And make it easier than ever to stick with your #AlcoholFreeFor40 resolution with Big Easy Bucha’s Melon Magic Fauxjito!

THE CHALLENGE: Give up all alcohol from Ash Wednesday until Easter. Establish the following pre-Challenge metrics and repeat again at end of Challenge. Do this on your own or sign up here to do your pre-challenge metrics for $25 at the #AlcoholFreeFor40 kickoff event at Ochsner Fitness Center’s FUEL Café + Market on Thursday, March 7 (more details below).

BENEFITS: Less inflammation, better sleep, less anxiety, improved mood & energy, potential weight loss

METRICS TO TRACK:

Weight + Body Composition Close-up photo of face; details of eyes and skin in particular Labs:

CBC (Complete Blood Count)

Liver panel including enzymes AST & ALT

Lipid Panel (includes triglycerides, which can be affected by alcohol),

GGT (Gamma glutamyl transferase, a specific liver test that’s most affected by alcohol)

Vitamin B12 and Folate Panel

hs-CRP (high-sensitivity C-reactive protein; a marker of inflammation)

ESR (sedimentation rate; a marker of inflammation)

KICK-OFF EVENT: To make it as easy as possible, have your pre-and post-challenge labs checked for just $25 (a value of more than $200) at the #AlcoholFreeFor40 kickoff party at on Thursday March 7th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ochsner Fitness Center’s FUEL Café + Market at 1200 S. Clearview Pkwy in Harahan.

If you’re planning to have your labs checked, please RSVP at Eventbrite.com. Availability is limited to the first 200. Please note that in order for labs to be provided at such a minimal cost by Ochsner, the lab screening is via blood donation. For those who are cannot donate blood for medical or other reasons, Ochsner’s Corporate Wellness team will be onsite for regular blood draws.

Join #AlcoholFreeFor40 group on Facebook to accept the challenge, follow the journey of others, and share your own experiences, successes, mocktail recipes, and photos.

Big Easy Bucha | Melon Magic Fauxjito by Big Easy Bucha

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

4 ounces watermelon kombucha

4 ounces seltzer or club soda

2 lime wedges

Sprig of fresh mint

Instructions:

Muddle lime wedge and mint sprigs in a mixing tin. Add club soda. Strain mixture into a chilled cocktail glass filled with ice. Top with Big Easy Bucha Watermelon Kombucha. Garnish with lime wheel.

Per serving: 50 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 7 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 0.5 grams protein

