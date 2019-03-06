× Covington man going to jail after failing to register as a sex offender, twice

COVINGTON, LA – A man will now serve 16 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender, twice.

On February 27, 62-year-old Michael Berry pleaded guilty to the charges.

Berry was originally convicted of forcible rape in New Orleans in 1993, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Around the same time, her was also convicted of aggravated burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and attempted burglary.

In August of 2015, Berry was convicted for failure to register and bail jumping.

Upon his release from Rayburn Correctional Center in February 2016, he moved around a lot, and ultimately registered as a sex offender in St. Tammany Parish.

Berry scheduled an appointment to complete the required change of address form, but never showed up.

When officers went to contact him at his registered address in Lacombe, they learned he had not lived there since October 2017.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Orleans in July 2018.