A baby chihuahua, a set of gold teeth & 48 other things people left in their Uber

You're running late. You may or may not be hungover. You call an Uber to get to wherever you need to be and feel a sense of relief when you get there. Then panic washes over you as you realize your phone/wallet/keys are no longer with you.

But have you ever left behind a pack of hair and brown brush shaped like a foot? What about deer antlers and a welding helmet? A rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case?

Someone somewhere definitely has.

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index this week. It’s culled from data gathered when a rider reports a lost item through the app — and it did not disappoint.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items are: phones, cameras, wallets, keys, purses/backpack, clothes, glasses, headphones, e-cigs and IDs.

  • You’re more likely to forget passports on Friday and laptops on Wednesday.
  • Saturdays and Sundays from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. are not in favor of the absent-minded,
  • Neither are New Year’s or Halloween. Consider yourself warned.

The most “unique” lost items are simply delightful:

One Gucci flip flop. A salmon head. A professional grade hula hoop. A Lego championship wrestling belt. A Babe Ruth signed baseball or a limited-edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card.

“Over the last year we have seen millions of people across the world ride with Uber, which means a variety of items get left behind,” Dan Brubaker, Uber’s Lost Items lead, told CNN in a statement. “While lost phones, wallets, and keys come as no surprise, we were delighted to help return some of the quirkier objects – like a handmade cat puppet and a Lego championship wrestling belt – that reflect the uniqueness of our riders.”

Check out the full list below:

  1. 8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
  2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
  3. A photo of a New Years kiss
  4. 6 chicken tenders from 7-Eleven
  5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
  6. Full set of 18k gold teeth
  7. Professional grade hula hoop
  8. Salmon head
  9. Medium-sized medical marijuana pipe
  10. Birth certificate and social security card
  11. Star Wars skateboard
  12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
  13. A propane tank
  14. A tray of eggs
  15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
  16. Lego championship wrestling belt
  17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
  18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
  19. Breast pump with breast milk
  20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
  21. A shopping cart
  22. Ancestry kit
  23. Lotion and beard oil
  24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
  25. Small handmade cat puppet
  26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
  27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
  28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
  29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
  30. A special pizza costume
  31. A bird
  32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
  33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
  34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
  35. A mannequin
  36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
  37. A fog machine
  38. Japanese style mandolin
  39. Full fish tank with fish and water
  40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
  41. One Gucci flip flop
  42. Red Lobster takeout
  43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
  44. 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
  45. 10 lbs. pulled pork and 10 lbs. pulled chicken
  46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case
  47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
  48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
  49. My dirty laundry
  50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

So let’s say you did forget your piece of parchment paper with sap on it the silver Honda Civic. Just tap menu > help > report an issue > I lost an item to get it back.

