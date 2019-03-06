× A baby chihuahua, a set of gold teeth & 48 other things people left in their Uber

You’re running late. You may or may not be hungover. You call an Uber to get to wherever you need to be and feel a sense of relief when you get there. Then panic washes over you as you realize your phone/wallet/keys are no longer with you.

But have you ever left behind a pack of hair and brown brush shaped like a foot? What about deer antlers and a welding helmet? A rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case?

Someone somewhere definitely has.

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index this week. It’s culled from data gathered when a rider reports a lost item through the app — and it did not disappoint.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items are: phones, cameras, wallets, keys, purses/backpack, clothes, glasses, headphones, e-cigs and IDs.

You’re more likely to forget passports on Friday and laptops on Wednesday.

Saturdays and Sundays from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. are not in favor of the absent-minded,

Neither are New Year’s or Halloween. Consider yourself warned.

The most “unique” lost items are simply delightful:

One Gucci flip flop. A salmon head. A professional grade hula hoop. A Lego championship wrestling belt. A Babe Ruth signed baseball or a limited-edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card.

“Over the last year we have seen millions of people across the world ride with Uber, which means a variety of items get left behind,” Dan Brubaker, Uber’s Lost Items lead, told CNN in a statement. “While lost phones, wallets, and keys come as no surprise, we were delighted to help return some of the quirkier objects – like a handmade cat puppet and a Lego championship wrestling belt – that reflect the uniqueness of our riders.”

Check out the full list below:

8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large A photo of a New Years kiss 6 chicken tenders from 7-Eleven A black and white tuxedo for a small dog Full set of 18k gold teeth Professional grade hula hoop Salmon head Medium-sized medical marijuana pipe Birth certificate and social security card Star Wars skateboard Very important headband with peacock feathers A propane tank A tray of eggs White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels Lego championship wrestling belt A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot Ed Sheeran concert tank top Breast pump with breast milk Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham A shopping cart Ancestry kit Lotion and beard oil Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask Small handmade cat puppet Babe Ruth signed baseball White gold wedding band with diamonds McDonald’s visor and a large fries Harry Potter Magic Wand A special pizza costume A bird Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose” Cheer skirt with a lion head Yeezy boost 350 butters A mannequin Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake A fog machine Japanese style mandolin Full fish tank with fish and water An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it One Gucci flip flop Red Lobster takeout Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband 10 lbs. pulled pork and 10 lbs. pulled chicken Rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case A piece of parchment paper with sap on it Deer antlers and a welding helmet My dirty laundry A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

So let’s say you did forget your piece of parchment paper with sap on it the silver Honda Civic. Just tap menu > help > report an issue > I lost an item to get it back.