2 injured in early morning shooting on I-10

New Orleans- New Orleans police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue.

There are limited details at this time, but what we do know is that the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m.

2 people were injured, and they were transported to an area hospital by personal vehicle.

Their condition and identities are unknown at this time.

Meantime, I-10 westbound is closed to traffic while police investigate the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

