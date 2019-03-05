× Teenage inmate dies while in TPSO custody

AMITE, LA – A 17-year-old inmate died while in custody at the parish jail, officials say.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced that the TPSO is investigating the death.

The victim has been identified as Charles Williams.

Williams told police that he has a history of asthma, and had just recently been transported from the jail to the hospital for treatment for an allergic reaction.

He was treated and then released back to the care and custody of the jail.

Officials say jail staff was alerted that Williams was having trouble breathing around 8:30 A.M.

Jail staff and the on duty nurse provided aid and administered CPR until first responders arrived to assist.

Unfortunately, Williams was pronounced dead after their arrival.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed no signs of trauma, and no signs of foul play are suspected.

Williams was arrested by the Hammond Police Department on January 29, 2019, and was being held on four counts of attempted second degree murder.

The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy.