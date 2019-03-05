× Suspect surrenders after SWAT roll and hostage situation

*UPDATE* – The subject walked out of the house and surrendered without further incident. He will be transported to lockup and booked accordingly.

The Interstate has reopened.

NEW ORLEANS – A domestic disturbance call has now turned into a hostage situation in a residential neighborhood.

Police say a female was able to exit the house, and they believe the suspect is now the only person inside.

Officers were originally called to the 1800 block of Benefit Street around 1:15 P.M.

Police we told there was a subject firing a weapon inside of the home.

When police arrived, the subject began firing at the officers.

Officers requested assistance and a SWAT roll was declared.

The I-10 east/I-610 east split, I-610 east St. Bernard/Gentilly exits are closed.

Some streets in the area are also blocked off.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.