Your Mardi Gras forecast

Suspect surrenders after SWAT roll and hostage situation

Posted 4:15 PM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, March 5, 2019

*UPDATE*  – The subject walked out of the house and surrendered without further incident. He will be transported to lockup and booked accordingly.

The Interstate has reopened.

 

NEW ORLEANS – A domestic disturbance call has now turned into a hostage situation in a residential neighborhood.

Police say a female was able to exit the house, and they believe the suspect is now the only person inside.

Related Story
Watch this thief realize he’s being recorded during car break-in

Officers were originally called to the 1800 block of Benefit Street around 1:15 P.M.

Police we told there was a subject firing a weapon inside of the home.

When police arrived, the subject began firing at the officers.

Officers requested assistance and a SWAT roll was declared.

The I-10 east/I-610 east split, I-610 east St. Bernard/Gentilly exits are closed.

Some streets in the area are also blocked off.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.