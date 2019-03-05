King Cake Crescent Rolls! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's the last day to have your King Cake and eat it too, so Test Kitchen Taylor made an easy treat, that you probably already have all of the ingredients for!

King Cake Crescent Rolls

1 can crescent rolls

1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar

8 oz. cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

For the glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon milk

Colored sugar purple, yellow and green

Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease a large cookie sheet or place parchment paper on it and set aside.

Add cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, vanilla and lemon juice to a medium mixing bowl. With an electric mixer, mix until fluffy.

Separate the crescent dough along the perforated lines, into eight triangles. Sprinkle each piece with cinnamon sugar.

Spread 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture on the large end of each dough triangle. Roll up each crescent, folding in both sides.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Add the remaining powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla in a medium mixing bowl. Stir until all a thick glaze forms.

Generously drizzle the vanilla glaze on top of each crescent roll. Sprinkle the purple, yellow and green colored sugars on top.

