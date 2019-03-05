Carla’s Menu: Balestra’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – On this Mardi Gras edition of Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono takes you to Belle Chasse to check out Balestra’s Bakery.

Balestra's Grocery Store has been around for nearly 60 years, but its only 3-year-old bakery is being put on the map all because of its king cake creations by bakery and deli director, Amy Boudreaux.

Balestra's won Three king cake awards this past king cake fest---Best Non-Traditional and Best Presentation for its “Lemon Blueberry Chantilly” king cake. It’s filled with lemon curd, blueberries and topped with a whipped mascarpone cream cheese, fresh blueberries and almonds.

Also, winning for its “King Cake Sushi,” for Most Likely to Replace a Meal.

In 2018, Balestra’s won Best Non-Traditional and Best Presentation for its cannoli and pumpkin filled king cake topped with pistachios, chocolate chips and toffee.

They offer these other flavors too:

"Death by Chocolate”

"Caramel Latte"

”Bananas Foster"

"Triple Berry"

"King Cake Pie"

Balestra’s is selling king cakes until Friday, March 8, 2019.

