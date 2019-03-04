Zulu and Argus in Kenner, a Lundi Gras tradition

KENNER, LA — It was a traditional meeting of the royal courts on this Lundi Gras. The royalty of the krewes of Argus and Zulu along with their entourages gathered for the annual event on the day before their parades roll on Mardi Gras morning.

This year’s king of Argus is Larry Gibbs, and his queen is Savannah Leigh Watermeier. The Zulu king is George V. Rainey, and his queen is Kailyn Rainey.

The Lundi Gras festivities were at Rivertown in the 400 block of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. Along with the meeting of the courts, the day’s events include a second-line parade and a free party which are open to the public.

The meeting of the courts happens at 11:00 with the second-line to follow at 11:45. The parade route begins on Williams near the Mississippi River. The free party continues until 3:00 in the afternoon and will include live music from the band The Topcats. There will also be vendors selling food and crafts.

“This is a wonderful tradition for our city and a great way to really get into the Carnival spirit,” Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said in a statement detailing the city’s Lundi Gras events. “Lundi Gras is also a fantastic way to show off Rivertown.”