Your Mardi Gras forecast

Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Rosco

Posted 6:10 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, March 4, 2019

Rosco is an eight-year-old hound.  If you can't tell by his big, floppy ears, and his even bigger personality, he is a basset hound.  He has spent the first eight years of his life bouncing around the backwoods of Louisiana.  Because of his past, he's pretty open-minded.  Cats, dogs, kids, birds - Rosco loves them all!  But what he would love most is a comfy couch (or recliner) and lots of good food.  If this sounds good to you, he'll be there for you for the rest of his life!

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.  To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Rosco.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.