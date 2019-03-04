Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Rosco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rosco is an eight-year-old hound. If you can't tell by his big, floppy ears, and his even bigger personality, he is a basset hound. He has spent the first eight years of his life bouncing around the backwoods of Louisiana. Because of his past, he's pretty open-minded. Cats, dogs, kids, birds - Rosco loves them all! But what he would love most is a comfy couch (or recliner) and lots of good food. If this sounds good to you, he'll be there for you for the rest of his life!

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

