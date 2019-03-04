Coast Guard boat carrying King and Queen of Zulu collides with Algiers Ferry dock

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard boat carrying the King and Queen of Zulu collided with part of the Algiers Ferry dock this afternoon.

The Zulu royalty were on the boat as part of a longstanding Carnival tradition that sees the Zulu King and Queen disembark at Spanish Plaza on Lundi Gras.

Witnesses said the Coast Guard ship was slowly pulling in to dock when chaos broke out.

Police and Coast Guard members could be seen running toward the collision site.

NOPD officers quickly set up a perimeter to keep the public away from the boat.

It didn’t appear that anyone on board was injured.

The boat was left with a visible dent where it collided with the dock structure.