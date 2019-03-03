× Tulane’s losing-streak continues

Philadelphia, Pa. — Tulane’s men’s basketball team suffered its 18th-straight loss on Sunday, falling on the road to Temple 80-69. The Green Wave had an early lead for a brief time, thanks to 10-straight points from Samir Sehic, but the Owls went on an 11-0 run from there to take the lead in the first half and never look back.

Sehic led the Green Wave with 24 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Caleb Daniels chipped-in 18 points and 7 rebounds in the loss. Jordan Cornish did his part as a facilitator, finishing with a career-high 10 assists, to go along with 8 points and 3 rebounds.

Two factors in the loss for Tulane were turnovers and poor shooting. The Owls had 21 points off Tulane’s 14 turnovers, and the Green Wave finished the game shooting just 37.7% from the floor (26 for 69). They were also just 9 of 25 from beyond the arc (36%).

For Temple, which improves to (21-8, 11-5 AAC), Quinton Rose led the way with a game-high 29 points. He was 13 of 21 from the floor. Shizz Alston, Jr. finished with 22 points and also had 8 assists.

With the loss, the Green Wave is now (4-24) overall and still winless in the American Athletic Conference, now (0-16). They are also winless on the road (0-10) this season. Tulane hasn’t won a game since December 17, 2018.

Next-up for the Green Wave is a home contest against USF Wednesday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. After that, they host Wichita State for their regular season finale Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.