Tornado Watch issued for Southeast LA and parts of Northshore

NEW ORLEANS- This also includes areas near Hancock, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Stone, Walthall, and Jefferson Davis counties.

The tornado watch will be in effect until 6pm. This includes the lake and northward, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

This was issued ahead of some severe weather moving into the area Sunday afternoon which includes scattered thunderstorms. The Krewe of Okeanos, Thoth and Mid-City has been moved up one hour to avoid storms. The Krewe of Bacchus is still on schedule in Uptown.