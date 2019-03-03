Your Mardi Gras weekend parade forecast

Texas sweeps LSU

Posted 7:58 PM, March 3, 2019, by

Austin, Tx.– Coming into the weekend, No. 2 LSU baseball was undefeated. That changed at the hands of No. 19 Texas, who swept the Tigers in their 3-game weekend series in Austin.

This was the first road trip of the season for LSU, who dropped from (8-0) to (8-3) after the series. The Longhorns won Friday’s game 8-1, took Saturday’s game 8-4, and won the finale in comeback fashion 7-6.

In Sunday’s finale, LSU held a 6-3 lead through 7 innings, but Texas scored one in the bottom 8th to make it 6-4, then 3 more wins in the bottom of the 9th to erase the 3-run deficit and win the game.  With the win, Texas is now (10-3) on the season.

Eric Walker was the starting pitcher for the Tigers and only went 4 innings. He gave-up 3 runs on 4 hits. Cole Henry came-in and pitched 3 and a third in relief, giving-up one run on 3 hits, but it was Todd Peterson (2-1) who was tagged with the loss, as he came-in and closed-out the game in the 9th. Peterson gave-up 3 runs on 4 hits in the final inning.

At the plate, Zach Watson led the way for LSU going 2 for 5 and driving-in 3 runs. Brock Mathis also had a pair of hits, going 2 for 2 at the plate with 2 runs scored.

For Texas, Ty Madden shut-down the Tigers in the final two innings, striking-out 2 of the 6 batters he faced. He earned the win for the Longhorns for his second win of the season. Coy Cobb started for Texas and gave-up 3 runs on 3 hits to LSU in 4 and two-thirds innings. Offensively for the Longhorns, Austin Todd was 2-4 with 3 RBI, including a 2-run home run in the third. Ryan Reynolds was 3-4 with an RBI.

The Tigers return home for a single game against Holy Cross on Wednesday, March 6, followed by a 3-game series with California over the coming weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.