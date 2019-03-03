× Texas sweeps LSU

Austin, Tx.– Coming into the weekend, No. 2 LSU baseball was undefeated. That changed at the hands of No. 19 Texas, who swept the Tigers in their 3-game weekend series in Austin.

This was the first road trip of the season for LSU, who dropped from (8-0) to (8-3) after the series. The Longhorns won Friday’s game 8-1, took Saturday’s game 8-4, and won the finale in comeback fashion 7-6.

In Sunday’s finale, LSU held a 6-3 lead through 7 innings, but Texas scored one in the bottom 8th to make it 6-4, then 3 more wins in the bottom of the 9th to erase the 3-run deficit and win the game. With the win, Texas is now (10-3) on the season.

Eric Walker was the starting pitcher for the Tigers and only went 4 innings. He gave-up 3 runs on 4 hits. Cole Henry came-in and pitched 3 and a third in relief, giving-up one run on 3 hits, but it was Todd Peterson (2-1) who was tagged with the loss, as he came-in and closed-out the game in the 9th. Peterson gave-up 3 runs on 4 hits in the final inning.

At the plate, Zach Watson led the way for LSU going 2 for 5 and driving-in 3 runs. Brock Mathis also had a pair of hits, going 2 for 2 at the plate with 2 runs scored.

For Texas, Ty Madden shut-down the Tigers in the final two innings, striking-out 2 of the 6 batters he faced. He earned the win for the Longhorns for his second win of the season. Coy Cobb started for Texas and gave-up 3 runs on 3 hits to LSU in 4 and two-thirds innings. Offensively for the Longhorns, Austin Todd was 2-4 with 3 RBI, including a 2-run home run in the third. Ryan Reynolds was 3-4 with an RBI.

The Tigers return home for a single game against Holy Cross on Wednesday, March 6, followed by a 3-game series with California over the coming weekend.