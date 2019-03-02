Rex 2019, Robert Boh: building a better New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The royal tunic has been delivered and a very humble and deserving king is ready to wear it to the Rex ball! King of Carnival 2019 is Robert Boh, the president and CEO of Boh Brothers Construction.

He has a solid foundation on what it takes to be Rex: Following in his father’s footsteps, he’s making a big difference when it comes to the Rex motto, “pro bono publico,” serving the public good. His father was Rex 1998.

Robert is also a perfect match for this year’s Rex parade theme: “Visions of the Sun.”

“Well we like sun in our business because it’s awfully hard to pour concrete or lay asphalt in the rain, which we’ve had a lot of lately, so I love the theme,” says Robert.

He’s looking forward to making history on the parade route, when he toasts the first female mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell, at a Gallier Hall. He’s also anticipating an emotional toast at 2525 St. Charles Avenue, where a fire destroyed the historic home with multiple ties to Carnival, especially the Krewe of Rex. (Five men with Rex titles have lived at that address.)

When the Boh family lost their son Michael to cystic fibrosis in 2009, another chapter of building began: building a legacy.

“In thinking about how we could move forward from that, we came up with the concept that doing things in his memory would really add meaning to a life that was cut short,” explains Robert.

Money donated in Michael’s name now breathes life into the community, with places such as the new Child Development Center at Ochsner.

Robert says his son continues to inspire him.

“Michael would love this. As I’m doing this I’m gonna be thinking of him because in some way I think he made all this possible,” says Robert, with a smile.