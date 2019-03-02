Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Sports, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works.
Bonnabel advances in 5A, Sophie B. Wright in 3A
Friday night hoops: Salmen wins in OT over Karr, in 5A Thibodaux over Terrebonne
Remember the Titans: Lakeshore advances to boys soccer semis
Carlin gets 900th win: Salmen over Lakeshore
Top seeded Tigers rally, defeat Hahnville before overflow crowd
Country Day, Riverside advance to Division III semfinals
Brother Martin, Catholic BR advance to Division I Semifinals
How Robert Kraft became a billionaire
UNO Basebal: Bratton on First Team, Howard on Second Team
Did Coach Payton really wear a t-shirt making Roger Goodell a clown?
Double dose of Doves: SSA wins back to back Division I Soccer titles
Football owner says he would quit the sport if forced to form a women’s team
Can You Dig It: Nicholls State Adds Beach Volleyball
Colorado store that ditched Nike over Kaepernick ad goes out of business