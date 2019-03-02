2019 Zulu ball was a coronation and a big celebration!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Zulu ball is officially the coronation of the King Zulu but in reality it’s one of the biggest of the Mardi Gras balls.

News With a Twist host LBJ was in the middle of all the action with over 18k beautifully dressed folks occupying 3 complete halls of the Morial Convention Center and if you think this is just about the formalities of a coronation, well you’ve forgotten about the party.

Elroy James, Zulu President said, “It's a great time, we’ve got Jeffrey Osborne, Monica and D-Nice and it's an honor to have Mr. George Rainey as King"

We also managed to see Q-93's Uptown Angela ready for the good time as well.

Here's some sights of the big night...