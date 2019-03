Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras weekend begins tonight in New Orleans, and while there will be plenty of good times to go around, the weather will be a mixed bag at best.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen takes you through the latest weather forecast for tonight's parades all the way through Fat Tuesday.

Be prepared for a cold and wet Bacchus Sunday night and a chilly Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras Day.

