× Weekend parade forecast

The big weekend of parades is here and the weather is the big question that everybody has. Right now it looks like things will go smoothly until Sunday. That is when the issues move in.

For Friday expect showers and storms during the afternoon time frame around the New Orleans area. These will begin to taper off after around 5-6 PM. Parades should be mostly dry after that point, with a few showers possible. Temperatures will remain on the mild side.

Saturday looks really good. Expect warm conditions with highs in the upper 70s close to 80 through the afternoon. A chance for some spotty showers moves in late in the afternoon but nothing major. These will be very isolated.

Sunday however is a different story. A cold front moving in during the afternoon and evening will bring rain and storms to the area. Expect a line of storms to move in from the north. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially in the northern half of the area. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a slight risk outlook issued for the northern half. That is level 2 out of 5 on the severe scale. The threat here would be strong wind gusts and also hail potential. A marginal risk exists further south. Stay aware of weather condition Sunday and if you are at the parades be prepared to seek shelter.

Much cooler weather will move in for early next week with highs only in the 50s on Monday.