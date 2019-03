× Sunday Metairie parades have been moved to Monday

METAIRIE, LA – Potential bad weather have led the Krewes of Athena and Pandora to postpone parades until Monday, March 4.

The parades will travel on the new westbound route beginning at Nero and Bonnabel at 5:30 P.M.

Athena and Pandora were originally scheduled to ride on Sunday, March 3.

Due to the high probability of inclement weather on Sunday evening, additional parades may make similar decisions

Check back for updates.