NOPD searching for woman after man found stabbed to death in Treme hotel

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman they suspect of stabbing a man to death in a Treme hotel room.

Twenty-five-year-old Megan Hall was initially named a person of interest in the stabbing death of an unidentified man in a hotel in the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue on February 28.

Detectives looking into the case soon named Hall as the perpetrator and issued a warrant for her arrest for second degree murder, according to the NOPD.

The victim was found lying in a bloody bed in a hotel room by the hotel’s staff.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Megan Hall is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Patrick Guidry at (504) 658-5300.