NOPD arrests man with concealed handgun inside Bourbon Street bar

NEW ORLEANS – A 63-year-old man was arrested on Bourbon Street for carrying a concealed handgun inside a bar.

John Swartz was arrested just after 11 p.m. on February 25 after security staff at a bar in the 300 block of Bourbon told an NOPD officer on patrol in the area about the handgun.

The officer found a concealed and fully loaded revolver in Swartz’s possession.

Swartz was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of weapons inside of an alcoholic beverage outlet.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.