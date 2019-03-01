× New Orleans FBI takes down 11 members of a Hollygrove drug ring

NEW ORLEANS – A joint investigation has led authorities to arrest 11 suspects in connection with a local narcotics ring.

On the morning of February 26, numerous search warrants were issued by officials with seven different law enforcement agencies.

These search warrants led to arrest warrants, executed by tactical teams from the FBI, DEA, HSI, LSP, NOPD, JPSO, and STPSO.

Officials say the drug ring was operating within New Orleans’ Eastside Hollygrove neighborhood.

“Rest assured, the City of New Orleans is much safer tonight with these individuals in custody” stated FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric J. Rommal. “All of our residents should sleep better knowing through the tremendous efforts and resources dedicated to support this operation, an array of firearms, illegal narcotics, and dangerous substances were removed from New Orleans streets, thus placing many offenders in federal custody awaiting trial.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana is prosecuting this matter.

Arrested in this incident were as follows: