Incident involving Mardi Gras floats closes down section of I-10

Posted 1:37 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:40PM, March 1, 2019

Photo courtesy of WBRZ, DOTD.

BATON ROUGE – A section of interstate near Sorrento was closed briefly due to an incident involving several Mardi Gras floats, according to WBRZ.

Video from the DOTD shows multiple floats sitting on the shoulder of the interstate.

Reports show the slowdown happened around 1 P.M. on I-10 West near LA 22.

Officials say the delay has been cleared but there is still a two mile delay.

No injuries have been reported. It is unclear why the floats were pulled over.

