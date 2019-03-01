Incident involving Mardi Gras floats closes down section of I-10

BATON ROUGE – A section of interstate near Sorrento was closed briefly due to an incident involving several Mardi Gras floats, according to WBRZ.

Video from the DOTD shows multiple floats sitting on the shoulder of the interstate.

The right lane is blocked on I-10 West past US 61 (Airline Highway) due to an accident. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 1, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Reports show the slowdown happened around 1 P.M. on I-10 West near LA 22.

Officials say the delay has been cleared but there is still a two mile delay.

No injuries have been reported. It is unclear why the floats were pulled over.