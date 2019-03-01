× Funeral service for Bourbon St. shooting victim

New Orleans- A funeral service will be held this weekend for the woman struck and killed during Sunday morning’s shooting on Bourbon Street.

36-year-old Julie Catherine Couvillon will be laid to rest on Saturday at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie.

The visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm followed by the Mass.

Julie leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter.

She has been working as a Registered Nurse at Ochsner for the last 13 years.

Employees at Ochsner DOSC are currently collecting money for Julie’s family to assist with funeral costs.

If you would like to donate, you can give cash or a check to Felicia Stevens or Lauren Nevels.

The two will also be accepting money via PayPal or Venmo.

Just send your donation to fstevens@ochsner.org ( PayPal) or Felicia-stevens-2 ( Venmo).