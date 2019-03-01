Bring the kids to see a movie for $3 at your local Movie Tavern

NEW ORLEANS – Movie Tavern by Marcus is offering $3 movie tickets, during the Kids Dream Film Series.

The program will be bringing family favorites back to theaters for a limited time.

Participating in Louisiana, Movie Tavern Citiplace (Baton Rouge), Movie Tavern Covington and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).

The series kicks off on Saturday, March 2, and will run through April 14.

Each movie listed below will be played at at 10 A.M. on one Saturday and one Sunday.

Admission to the following films is $3 per person.

SCHEDULE:

March 2-3 : “Smallfoot” — Rated PG – A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist.

: “Smallfoot” — Rated PG – A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist. March 9-10 : “Ferdinand” — Rated PG – After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.

: “Ferdinand” — Rated PG – After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. March 16-17 : “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” — Rated PG – A villain’s plan for world domination sidetracks teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom.

: “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” — Rated PG – A villain’s plan for world domination sidetracks teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom. March 23-24 : “Trolls” — Rated PG – After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey full of adventure and mishaps to rescue her friends.

: “Trolls” — Rated PG – After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey full of adventure and mishaps to rescue her friends. March 30-31 : “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — Rated PG – A young orphan named Lewis Barnavelt aids his magical uncle in locating a clock with the power to bring about the end of the world.

: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — Rated PG – A young orphan named Lewis Barnavelt aids his magical uncle in locating a clock with the power to bring about the end of the world. April 6-7 : “Sing” — Rated PG – In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theatre impresario’s attempt to save his theatre with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates.

: “Sing” — Rated PG – In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theatre impresario’s attempt to save his theatre with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates. April 13-14: “The Grinch” (2018) — Rated PG – A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

The Kids Dream Film Series coincides with a new age policy at Movie Tavern by Marcus.

To make it easier for families to go to the movies together, age restrictions have been lifted and all ages are welcome anytime in accordance with MPAA film ratings.