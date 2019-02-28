Thursday Uptown parades to roll early

Posted 11:12 AM, February 28, 2019, by

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The possibility of rain has caused the city of New Orleans to push Thursday’s parade schedule up in time.

The Krewe of Babylon will now to roll at 5 P.M. , originally scheduled for 5:30 P.M.
The Knights of Chaos will now to roll at 6 P.M. or following Babylon, originally scheduled for 6:30 P.M.
The Krewe of Muses will roll immediately after Chaos, originally scheduled for 6:30 P.M.

Rain is anticipated for the next few days, beginning Thursday evening.

Please check back for more parade updates.

Currently, all other parades remain as originally scheduled.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.