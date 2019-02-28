× Thursday Uptown parades to roll early

NEW ORLEANS – The possibility of rain has caused the city of New Orleans to push Thursday’s parade schedule up in time.

The Krewe of Babylon will now to roll at 5 P.M. , originally scheduled for 5:30 P.M.

The Knights of Chaos will now to roll at 6 P.M. or following Babylon, originally scheduled for 6:30 P.M.

The Krewe of Muses will roll immediately after Chaos, originally scheduled for 6:30 P.M.

Rain is anticipated for the next few days, beginning Thursday evening.

Please check back for more parade updates.

Currently, all other parades remain as originally scheduled.