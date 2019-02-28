This is the only way you want to see inside the Mardi Gras Booking Bus

NEW ORLEANS — It’s a Mardi Gras event that you do not want to be a part of. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has its Booking Bus in place and ready to process anyone who lands on the wrong side of the law during the final big days of the carnival season.

The bus is centrally located in the French Quarter and provides law enforcement officers with a faster way to process suspects. Instead of taking people to the sheriff’s office Inmate Processing Center in Mid-City, the Booking Bus allows for suspects to be photographed and fingerprinted in the French Quarter.

Those who are accused of committing lesser offenses could simply be issued a court summons. Others can be taken in groups to the IPC. Either way, the officers who are on patrol will be allowed to quickly return to the streets rather than leave the scene to transport a suspect to jail.

Lesser offenses that will allow for suspects to be processed on-scene in the French Quarter include municipal, traffic, and some misdemeanor state charges.

According to the OPSO, the Booking Bus has been used for more than 11 years. On Thursday, February 28, Sheriff Marlin Gusman joined NOPD Superintendent Sean Ferguson and other top law enforcement officers to provide reporters with a tour of the bus.