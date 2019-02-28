Suspect arrested for stealing jerseys after NFC Championship game

NEW ORLEANS – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of two football jerseys, and football gloves.

NOPD officers arrested 22-year-old Kyle Phipps, on January 31, for illegal possession of stolen items.

Police say the incident occurred around 6 P.M. on January 20, the day of the NFC Championship game.

The victim told detectives that he last saw his two jerseys in his bag.

One was a NO. 13 Saints jersey, the other was an autographed NO. 86 Philadelphia Eagles jersey, and gloves.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.