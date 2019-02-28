× Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in Thibodaux

Thibodaux – A man is dead this morning after steering his electric wheelchair onto a Thibodaux roadway and colliding with a vehicle.

Louisiana State Police say that the accident happened around 2 p.m. yesterday on Choctaw Road just east of Tabor Lane.

The crash took the life of 54-year-old Carl Guidry.

Investigators determined that Guidry was traveling west in the westbound lane of Choctaw Road in his wheelchair near the fog line.

Guidry then steered to the left, entering the travel lane.

As that happened, a 1996 Jeep Cherokee was rounding a curve in the roadway behind him.

The vehicle hit Guidry, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is being identified as 77-year-old Charles Richard Jr. of Thibodaux.

Troopers say that Richard was properly restrained during the crash and was not injured.

Toxicology results are pending but reports indicate that Richard submitted to a breath test which showed no alcohol present.

Troopers want to take this time to remind pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings when traveling near a roadway.

Remember to wear reflective materials, walk a safe distance from travel lanes and walk to where you are facing oncoming traffic.