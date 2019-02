NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs your help identifying a suspect who stole a small tree from a residence.

Surveillance video caught the subject, on a bicycle, stealing a three-foot-tall magnolia tree.

The theft happened in the 1800 block of Monroe Street, on February 8.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.