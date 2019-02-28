NOPD officer proposes on parade route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It was a beautiful day, in a beautiful city, so a beautiful proposal was all that was missing.

A New Orleans native, 27-year-old Rebecca Schick was preparing to march with her dance group in the Mystic Krewe of Nyx Parade.

Little did Becca know, her boyfriend, 26-year-old first year NOPD Officer Anthony Lisgo was about to make her day even more special.

Just before the parade was set to roll, Anthony got down on one knee, in the middle of a crowded Magazine Street, and asked the biggest question of his life.

"I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman the first time I met her," said Anthony.

And the feelings must be mutual because with a smile ear-to-ear, Becca said "Yes!"

After three years of dating, the happy couple now gets to plan their future.

Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs!