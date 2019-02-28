× NOPD: 3 people shot during Canal St. gunfight possibly shot by officers

NEW ORLEANS – Three of the five innocent bystanders who were shot during a gunfight between NOPD officers and an armed robbery suspect at a busy Canal Street intersection may have been shot by the officers.

“It is possible 3 of the 5 people wounded may have been struck by NOPD officers in the exchange of gunfire initiated by the suspect,” NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said.

Gunfire erupted near Canal Street and Elks Place around 6:45 p.m. on February 17.

Thirty-two-year-old Reginald Bursey opened fire on two NOPD officers, who returned fire, but it was a Louisiana State Trooper who had joined the gun battle that ultimately shot and killed Bursey, according to the NOPD.

Twenty-six-year-old Senior Officer Amit Bidichandani, who was not in uniform at the time of the incident, and 31-year-old Officer Brandon Anderson, who was in uniform, both fired their service weapons during the incident, according to the NOPD.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the left leg and underwent surgery for her wounds, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the right hip.

A 34-year-old man who was shot in the left arm and upper abdomen, a 33-year-old man was shot in the right elbow, and a 37-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder.