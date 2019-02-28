New Krewe of Tucks throws for 2019 parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Krewe of Tucks has some of the funniest and most unique throws in all of Carnival. They throw decorated toilet brushes, decorated toilet plungers, toilet sunglasses, squirty toilets, poo emojis, airhorns, fly swatters, whoopee cushions, giant cups, capes, and so much more.

This year's theme is "Tucks Get Sick," and they'll be throwing prescription bottle koozies, stethoscopes, and various other specialty throws.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez met with the Captain of Tucks Lloyd Frischhertz to talk about the Tucks throws!

"People don't want beads. They want unique and fun throws like the Krewe of Tucks throws," Frischhertz said.

The Krewe of Tucks rolls on the Uptown route on Saturday March 2nd starting at noon.

For more information about the Krewe of Tucks, click HERE.