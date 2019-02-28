LIVE at Druids and NYX parades on Uptown route

Posted 10:57 AM, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58AM, February 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS-- News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez is LIVE from Druids and NYX on the Uptown route!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.