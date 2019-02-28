× Hynes Charter School on lockdown after threat

NEW ORLEANS – Edward Hynes Charter School in Lakeview has been placed on lockdown because of an “external threat,” according to school officials.

In a message that went out to parents of Hynes students, the parents were advised not to come to campus and that the students are safe.

NOPD officers are on the scene, according to the message.

No further information about the nature of the threat has been released.

