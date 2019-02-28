A church service with a twist to kickoff Carnival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--How we kickoff our Carnival celebrations vary from neighborhood to neighborhood.

But at the St. Charles Ave. Baptist Church, this Sunday's annual service is a Mardi Gras kickoff with a twist.

Dr. Michael White of the Original Liberty Jazz Band says, "Sunday morning we're part of the worship service here at the St. Charles Ave. Baptist Church, and we're performing religious hymns done in the traditional New Orleans jazz style. It's our 25the Anniversary so it's a special time."

According toe Pastor Elizabeth Lott, "This Sunday morning is different than any Sunday morning of the year. We'll have 500 people in the sanctuary dressed in purple, green, and gold, ready to go out in the streets, and as soon as that clarinet begins, they kinda lose their minds for the next hour."

"For a lot of people this is like the real countdown to Carnival Day. They come to this religious service Sunday morning with jazz and we end up on a high note and they go out to the parades and do their thing all the way until Tuesday," said White.

The Jazz Worship Service with Dr. White and the Original Liberty Jazz band starts at 9am Sunday.

St. Charles Ave. Baptist Church is located on the corner of Broadway and St. Charles Ave.