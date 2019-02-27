× Rider banned from Krewe of Freret for throwing ‘Forever Lee Circle’ beads

NEW ORLEANS – Mimi Owens, who runs a Facebook group called “Forever Lee Circle,” has been banned for life from riding with the Krewe of Freret.

Owens rode as the guest of a member of the Legion of Mars veterans group when the Krewe rolled down the Uptown parade route on February 23, according to Krewe of Freret captain Bobby Hjortsberg.

Hjortsberg said Owens violated a city ordinance when she threw beads advertising her group, which advocates for the replacement of the statues of Confederate leaders at locations across the city, starting with the statue of Robert E. Lee.

“They are prohibited throws,” Hjortsberg said. “First of all, we obviously ban them, as a Krewe, but you can’t throw any politically related items according to the municipal ordinance. There are several reasons why that’s not allowed.”

While the ordinance extends to throws affiliated with any and all political positions, Hjortsberg said this particular political position is in direct opposition to the standards and beliefs of the Krewe.

“It was particularly troubling that these beads were thrown,” he said. “When we found out they existed last year, we were very adamant about them not being thrown. There’s just no place for this in Mardi Gras.”

Owens has not yet returned requests for comment.

In a Facebook post on the Forever Lee Circle page, Owens initially said she was not apologetic for her actions and expressed disgust at her lifetime ban.

While that post has since been deleted, several other posts have appeared on the page, including one that Owens also posted to her personal Facebook page in which she claims to have spoken to members of the Freret family itself.

“Had a really nice conversation with a member of the Freret family for which the original Krewe of Freret is named for,” Owens wrote. “Lets just say they weren’t offended by my Mardi Gras throws and I may have sent a bead their way.”

However, Hjortsberg said the Krewe of Freret stands diametrically opposed to Owens’ movement.

“We are, arguably, the most gender and racially diverse Mardi Gras Krewe that parades in New Orleans, and for someone to use our parade to exercise their own political agenda, it’s just not going to be tolerated, especially when that political agenda is as offensive as these monuments are and these particular beads are to people,” Hjortsberg said. “There’s no need for it, and it’s not welcome in our organization.”