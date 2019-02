× NOPD: Man found dead on steps of Central City church

NEW ORLEANS – A man was found dead lying on the steps of a church in Central City this morning.

The unidentified victim was discovered just after 9 a.m. in the 2900 block of Jackson Avenue, according to the NOPD.

He was lying on the entrance of the St. Thomas Baptist Church with apparent head trauma.

No further information has been released at this time.

29.945366 -90.090730