New Orleans well represented among 2019 James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation announced the 2019 semifinalists for the James Beard Awards and there’s plenty of NOLA love to go around! Finalists will be announced on March 27 and the James Beard Awards Gala will present the winners on May 6 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Best of luck to our New Orleans semi-finalists!
BEST NEW RESTAURANT:
Bywater American Bistro
The Elysian Bar
OUTSTANDING CHEF:
Donald Link, Herbsaint
OUTSTANDING PASTRY CHEF:
Kelly Fields, Willa Jean
OUTSTANDING RESTAURATEUR:
JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline
OUTSTANDING SERVICE:
Brigsten’s
OUTSTANDING WINE:
Bacchanal
RISING STAR CHEF OF THE YEAR:
Ana Castro, Coquette
BEST CHEF: SOUTH
Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette
Michael Gulotta, Maypop
Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf
Slade Rushing, Brennan’s