New Orleans well represented among 2019 James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation announced the 2019 semifinalists for the James Beard Awards and there’s plenty of NOLA love to go around! Finalists will be announced on March 27 and the James Beard Awards Gala will present the winners on May 6 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Best of luck to our New Orleans semi-finalists!

BEST NEW RESTAURANT:

Bywater American Bistro

The Elysian Bar

OUTSTANDING CHEF:

Donald Link, Herbsaint

OUTSTANDING PASTRY CHEF:

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean

OUTSTANDING RESTAURATEUR:

JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline

OUTSTANDING SERVICE:

Brigsten’s

OUTSTANDING WINE:

Bacchanal

RISING STAR CHEF OF THE YEAR:

Ana Castro, Coquette

BEST CHEF: SOUTH

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette

Michael Gulotta, Maypop

Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf

Slade Rushing, Brennan’s