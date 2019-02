× Man killed in New Orleans East shooting

New Orleans – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East.

Investigators say a man was killed near the intersection of Piper Lane and East Filmore Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

30.014385 -90.020479