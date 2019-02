× Man in stolen car leads police on a chase in Covington

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – An Alabama man on his way to court decided to lead deputies with STPSO on an interstate chase.

A little after 8 A.M. on Wednesday morning, deputies attempted to pull over a driver in a Honda Accord, that had been reported stolen just 4 days before.

The suspect, later identified as 64-year-old Leroy Campbell, of Saraland, Alabama, did not pull over, and instead lead police on a chase.

The vehicle exited the interstate at Highway 21 near Covington and turned onto Pinnacle Parkway, traveling against the flow of traffic.

With help from Louisiana State Police, STPSO deputies were able to block the stolen vehicle in, forcing Campbell to surrender.

Officers say Campbell was just released from jail on February 22, and was supposed to appear in court on the morning of the chase.

He was arrested and once again booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Reports say he is being charged with illegal possession of stolen property, improper lane use, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, no seatbelt, driving under suspension, and open alcoholic container.