Love it, Like it, Hate it: Get the Skinny: Mardi Gras Parade Route Cocktails

Get the Skinny: Mardi Gras Parade Route Cocktails

Mardi Gras is in full swing, which for many New Orleanians means many more cocktails over the coming days. And while we all know there can be a big difference in calories and sugar, you may not have realized just how much. We’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on popular Carnival cocktails and top picks and worst bets for parade route drinks.

To minimize next-day effects of alcohol:

Stay well-hydrated

Eat a meal or several small snacks rich in protein and healthy fats

Opt for clear liquor (vodka, gin, white rum) over dark liquor (bourbon, dark rum)

Keep “moderate” drinking in mind: not more than 1/day for women, 2/day for men

LOVE IT!

Extra-light beer [e.g.Beck’s Premier Light] with 55-64 calories; 2.8 – 3.2 % ABV

Guinness Beer: Just 123 calories per bottle

Spiked Spritzers like White Claw Hard Seltzer or Truly Spiked & Sparkling: 100-110 calories & 1-4 grams sugar

+ Sparkling waters interspersed frequently throughout

LIKE IT!

Bloody Mary

Make it a “love it” by diluting even more with low sodium tomato juice

Wine (Red or White) & Sparkling Cans

~150 calories per 6-ounce serving; 10-14 % ABV

Dilute with club soda or sparkling water for a lower-calorie, lower-alcohol spritzer

“Regular” Beer

95-150 calories per 12-ounce beer (128 calories per Abita Amber; 125 calories per Guiness)

Approximately 4.5 % ABV

HATE IT!

Frozen Daiquiris

With 1,000+ sugary calories for a “small” 20-ounce, frozen daiquiris are worst of the worst, nutritionally

Alcohol content varies, but most pre-made frozen daiquiris are ~5% ABV

