Lafayette MMA fighter makes large donation to youth development program

HOUMA, LA – A local mixed martial arts fighter made a generous donation to a local youth development program.

In early February, Lafayette native Curt Arcement participated in a live MMA cage fight in Larose.

Before the fight, he held a fundraising event where he raised nearly $6,000.

After the fight, Arcement presented a check in the amount of $5,600 to Girls on the Run Bayou Region Council.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program.

The program is is designed to enhance girls’ social, psychological and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences.

The money will be used to fund scholarship programs for young girls in the community, whose families are unable to pay the program fee.

Girls on the Run International states, “We believe in the limitless potential of each girl we serve and focus on strengths and abilities rather than risks or challenges. Girls on the Run fosters an inclusive environment and offers the opportunity for all girls to participate, regardless of financial situation, through scholarships.”

For the spring 2019 semester, 18 schools in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes are participating program sites.

For more information on the program, visit www.gotrbayouregion.org.