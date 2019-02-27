Help find a suspect who is accused of using a skateboard as a weapon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of striking another man with a skateboard. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the attack began as an argument between two people that escalated. They say that the altercation happened on February 17 at about 5:00 in the evening in the 700 block of Canal Street.

The NOPD released two images of a man who police are calling a suspect in the case. The footage was provided by the city's Real Time Crime Center network of cameras.

Police say that after the attack, the man was observed leaving the area while heading south on Canal Street. According to police, the man was wearing grey pants, a black and white Philadelphia Flyers hockey jersey, and black shoes. Once arrested, he'll be booked with aggravated battery.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.