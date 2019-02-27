2 Displaced after fire in Bayou St. John neighborhood

New Orleans- The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.

Investigators say that the blaze broke out around 12:37 a.m. at a two-story home in the 3300 block of Dumaine Street.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found a man that had escaped through a second story window onto the roof of the home.

He was rescued while other fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Fire officials say that they struck a second fire alarm to protect surrounding homes from the fire in case it spread.

It was listed as “under control” around 1:15 a.m.

Over 40 fire personnel responded to the fire.

No one was injured

Two residents were displaced as a result of the fire, and they are currently receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause remains under investigation.

 

 

