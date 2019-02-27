2 Displaced after fire in Bayou St. John neighborhood
New Orleans- The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.
Investigators say that the blaze broke out around 12:37 a.m. at a two-story home in the 3300 block of Dumaine Street.
Upon arrival, fire personnel found a man that had escaped through a second story window onto the roof of the home.
He was rescued while other fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.
Fire officials say that they struck a second fire alarm to protect surrounding homes from the fire in case it spread.
It was listed as “under control” around 1:15 a.m.
Over 40 fire personnel responded to the fire.
No one was injured
Two residents were displaced as a result of the fire, and they are currently receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
The cause remains under investigation.